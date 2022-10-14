3.22.17.0 Update Notes

Changelog:
Changed:
- Reduced intensity of camera flinch from damage by 50%.
- Increased explosion camera shake recovery speed by around 20%.
- Reduced radius of explosion camera shake for most effects by around 50%.
- Reduced screenshot player tagging distance to 64 meters.
- Improved logging of kicks for bad connection.
- Third-person-only servers have the third-person recoil and spread penalty disabled.
Fixed:
- Foliage manager is added to level if missing when bake is clicked.
- Startup stuck if preferences file is read-only.
- Unable to join servers in third-person-only mode.
- Hockey mask not equipable in hands.
- Catch localization string format exceptions.
- Disabled cultist outfit textures CPU read/write.
- Outline glow appearing over laser dot.
- Housing item mouse wheel input not blocked by UI.
- Not saving options/graphics/controls in level editor.
- Manually installed Maps missing from per-server asset list.
- Accumulating error when copy/pasting transform.
