Protect My Cheese update for 14 October 2022

Patch 1 Update - Feedback Update

Build 9719114

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your feedback while playing the game. We have collected a lot of feedback over the past few days and are ready to announce the fix.

Early Access 1.3 Patch 1 changelogs
  • Bug fixes & further performance optimization
  • Signal tower radius bug fixed
  • Tweaked damage indicator size & transparency
  • Fixed some English grammatical errors
  • Fixed tower built not showing up when using Bahasa Indonesia
  • Fixed Kavach Rattus not going back into normal state after attacking a blockade
  • Fixed tower interference when selling it

Update the game now!
Watch the game trailer here:

