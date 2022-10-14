Patch 1 Update - Feedback Update

Thank you for your feedback while playing the game. We have collected a lot of feedback over the past few days and are ready to announce the fix.
Early Access 1.3 Patch 1 changelogs
- Bug fixes & further performance optimization
- Signal tower radius bug fixed
- Tweaked damage indicator size & transparency
- Fixed some English grammatical errors
- Fixed tower built not showing up when using Bahasa Indonesia
- Fixed Kavach Rattus not going back into normal state after attacking a blockade
- Fixed tower interference when selling it
Changed files in this update