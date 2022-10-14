Patch 1 Update - Feedback Update

Thank you for your feedback while playing the game. We have collected a lot of feedback over the past few days and are ready to announce the fix.

Early Access 1.3 Patch 1 changelogs

Bug fixes & further performance optimization

Signal tower radius bug fixed

Tweaked damage indicator size & transparency

Fixed some English grammatical errors

Fixed tower built not showing up when using Bahasa Indonesia

Fixed Kavach Rattus not going back into normal state after attacking a blockade

Fixed tower interference when selling it

Update the game now!

