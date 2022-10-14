You need to install the spout plugin for OBS first.
Download link is here.
https://github.com/Off-World-Live/obs...
DAN☆SING update for 14 October 2022
Streaming your Dance Motion to OBS directly Now
Patchnotes via Steam Community
You need to install the spout plugin for OBS first.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dance Sing Sing Vroid Music Video Maker Content Depot 1688751
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update