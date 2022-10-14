 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DAN☆SING update for 14 October 2022

Streaming your Dance Motion to OBS directly Now

Share · View all patches · Build 9719098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You need to install the spout plugin for OBS first.
Download link is here.
https://github.com/Off-World-Live/obs...

Changed files in this update

Dance Sing Sing Vroid Music Video Maker Content Depot 1688751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link