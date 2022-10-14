 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fleshgait update for 14 October 2022

Fractal Proto-Queen Update V1.13 Release B

Share · View all patches · Build 9718886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fractal Proto-Queen Update V1.13 Release B:

Bugfixes & Adjustments:

  • A few new camera angles & input adjustments.
  • Tied up a few loose ends around NPC & enemy saving backend.
  • Updated some enemy hitbox multipliers and damage effects.
  • Reloading bug triggered when a single bullet was chambered, with no other ammo available.
  • Reloading occasionally not triggering due to fire/aim stance enabled.
  • Some collider adjustments.
  • To decrease potential load time, the max number of saves per profile has been limited to 40 [this number is subject to change].
  • Some other minor changes/bug fixes.

Additions:

  • The basement has been fleshed out with specific gore types.
  • Added in the Fractal Proto-Queen, whose event trigger we won't spoil.
  • Heavy Stigmatized now raise from the dead until burned.
  • Added another pathline-dependent dynamic NPC.
  • More NPC pathline branches.

Changed files in this update

Fleshgait Content Depot 1776941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link