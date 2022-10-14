Fractal Proto-Queen Update V1.13 Release B:
Bugfixes & Adjustments:
- A few new camera angles & input adjustments.
- Tied up a few loose ends around NPC & enemy saving backend.
- Updated some enemy hitbox multipliers and damage effects.
- Reloading bug triggered when a single bullet was chambered, with no other ammo available.
- Reloading occasionally not triggering due to fire/aim stance enabled.
- Some collider adjustments.
- To decrease potential load time, the max number of saves per profile has been limited to 40 [this number is subject to change].
- Some other minor changes/bug fixes.
Additions:
- The basement has been fleshed out with specific gore types.
- Added in the Fractal Proto-Queen, whose event trigger we won't spoil.
- Heavy Stigmatized now raise from the dead until burned.
- Added another pathline-dependent dynamic NPC.
- More NPC pathline branches.
