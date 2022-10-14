 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Operation STEEL update for 14 October 2022

v1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9718632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Weapons are now always dropped in level 1 and not afterwards (still offered in shops though)
  • Hard mode "item drop not spawning in level 1" modifier replaced with "faster enemy bullets"
  • Hard mode enemy health increases significantly reduced (less Euro...)
  • More points are awarded on hard mode per modifier added
  • Flamerthrower has significantly larger range
  • Repairbot now heals either when the boss dies or at end of level (so you don't need to think about whether you need additional heal)
  • Option no longer makes a firing sound
  • Devastator fire rate and rocket speed increased
  • Score/armour HUD fades out faster when moving over it

Changed files in this update

Operation STEEL Windows Depot 1489302
  • Loading history…
Operation STEEL Linux Depot 1489303
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link