Changelog:
- Weapons are now always dropped in level 1 and not afterwards (still offered in shops though)
- Hard mode "item drop not spawning in level 1" modifier replaced with "faster enemy bullets"
- Hard mode enemy health increases significantly reduced (less Euro...)
- More points are awarded on hard mode per modifier added
- Flamerthrower has significantly larger range
- Repairbot now heals either when the boss dies or at end of level (so you don't need to think about whether you need additional heal)
- Option no longer makes a firing sound
- Devastator fire rate and rocket speed increased
- Score/armour HUD fades out faster when moving over it
Changed files in this update