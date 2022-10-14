 Skip to content

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 14 October 2022

Mini-patch

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a problem with sticking items in the inventory and the inability to interact with them;
  • Another optimization of transactions at stations and the work of items in the inventory when trading;
  • Fixed the selection of several items at once (now the ship really collects everything);
  • Fixed not working censorship filter;

