- Fixed a problem with sticking items in the inventory and the inability to interact with them;
- Another optimization of transactions at stations and the work of items in the inventory when trading;
- Fixed the selection of several items at once (now the ship really collects everything);
- Fixed not working censorship filter;
SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 14 October 2022
Mini-patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SPACERIFT: Arcanum System Content Depot 1148481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update