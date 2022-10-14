Withering Rooms 0.83 (2022-10-13)
Balance Chances
- Stock limits for magical crafting items have been raised to 8 in Chapter 1/2 and 12 in Chapter 3/4
- Cursedness related monster spawns have a much longer respawn timer
- Increased the amount rare items can be sold for
Polish
- Status effect announcements are much more obvious, with unique sounds for each status effect
- Map display improvements:
- Icons now appear under the text
- Better player indicator
- Fixed edge cases where it looked odd
- Added icon for secret passages
- Added options to make crouch and run toggle instead of hold in the Input Options
- Added a new Support menu to the options, and moved the Restart Night option there
- The game pauses when the Steam overlay is brought up(i.e. when in the background on Steam Deck)
- The Options Menu dropdowns work with controllers now
- Hiding/unhiding while crouching no longer makes Nightingale stand up briefly
- Left hand thurible now can be 'used' - blocks poison damage and speeds up poison healing when used
Bug Fixes
- More achievement fixes - if an achievement doesn't unlock for you that you have earned after Continuing and waiting a few seconds, please file a bug
- Fix for when the game crashes during writing saves.json - it can now detect and recover
- Fix Edgar's coin multiplier not applying correctly
- Fix for a monster offering a prompt during arena battle
- Fix for Nightingale moving forward when toggling outfits
- Fix for being able to dodge out of interacts, such as the valve puzzles
- Fix for being able to loot corpses through barriers in the Chapter 3 basement
- Fix for several movement/interact related softlocks when pressing buttons quickly
- Fix for several softlocks that could occur when dying repeatedly
Changed files in this update