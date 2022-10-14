 Skip to content

Withering Rooms update for 14 October 2022

0.83

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Withering Rooms 0.83 (2022-10-13)
Balance Chances

  • Stock limits for magical crafting items have been raised to 8 in Chapter 1/2 and 12 in Chapter 3/4
  • Cursedness related monster spawns have a much longer respawn timer
  • Increased the amount rare items can be sold for
    Polish
  • Status effect announcements are much more obvious, with unique sounds for each status effect
  • Map display improvements:
  • Icons now appear under the text
  • Better player indicator
  • Fixed edge cases where it looked odd
  • Added icon for secret passages
  • Added options to make crouch and run toggle instead of hold in the Input Options
  • Added a new Support menu to the options, and moved the Restart Night option there
  • The game pauses when the Steam overlay is brought up(i.e. when in the background on Steam Deck)
  • The Options Menu dropdowns work with controllers now
  • Hiding/unhiding while crouching no longer makes Nightingale stand up briefly
  • Left hand thurible now can be 'used' - blocks poison damage and speeds up poison healing when used
    Bug Fixes
  • More achievement fixes - if an achievement doesn't unlock for you that you have earned after Continuing and waiting a few seconds, please file a bug
  • Fix for when the game crashes during writing saves.json - it can now detect and recover
  • Fix Edgar's coin multiplier not applying correctly
  • Fix for a monster offering a prompt during arena battle
  • Fix for Nightingale moving forward when toggling outfits
  • Fix for being able to dodge out of interacts, such as the valve puzzles
  • Fix for being able to loot corpses through barriers in the Chapter 3 basement
  • Fix for several movement/interact related softlocks when pressing buttons quickly
  • Fix for several softlocks that could occur when dying repeatedly

