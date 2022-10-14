 Skip to content

Ancient Witch Arena update for 14 October 2022

The Ancient Witch Arena is now available!

Build 9718549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AncientWitch Arena is a game of survival meat pigeons. Players will fight in a dark, fantastic and desolate world, walk in the space of a large number of enemies through subtle positioning, kill hundreds of enemies by using the attack and rage skills that can be continuously strengthened, obtain more skills through on-site upgrading and collecting booty, improve combat effectiveness, explore the combination between characters and various new skills, and finally become the king in the arena! Welcome to play!

