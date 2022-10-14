 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 14 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9718532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Cosmoteer now supports using input method editors (IMEs). This has been tested for Microsoft Pinyin (Simplified Chinese) but in theory should work with any IME/language.
  • The virtual keyboard should now display for dialog boxes on Steam Deck.
  • Various performance optimizations, particularly with ship off-screen/zoomed-out icons, crew O2/distance warning icons, and marking large numbers of resources for collection.
  • Bugfix: Restocking a ship's resources in Creative Mode would cause factories to lose all of their output resources.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140381
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140382
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link