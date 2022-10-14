- Cosmoteer now supports using input method editors (IMEs). This has been tested for Microsoft Pinyin (Simplified Chinese) but in theory should work with any IME/language.
- The virtual keyboard should now display for dialog boxes on Steam Deck.
- Various performance optimizations, particularly with ship off-screen/zoomed-out icons, crew O2/distance warning icons, and marking large numbers of resources for collection.
- Bugfix: Restocking a ship's resources in Creative Mode would cause factories to lose all of their output resources.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 14 October 2022
Beta Update 2022.10.13
