SPEARHEAD 1.11 updated

Hello, Commander!

As I said last time, this update is all about balance and bug fixes.

And, added an arcade mode scoreboard and some features.

Let's go straight to the point!

What's changed?

[BASICS]

Aiming point color change function has been added.

You can set the color in OPTION.

Some mistranslations and typos have been corrected.

Fixed 'Report Delegation' not working for some players.

In the dialogue window, changed the word 'skip' to 'next'.

because i thought it might confuse some players.

[ STORY ]

In the El Muro(Morte) stage, an invisible object has been fixed in the way blocking the way.

Fixed an issue with invisible objects blocking the way.

[ ARCADE MOD ]

Added 2 achievements of Arcade Mode.

Added object shadows.

The animation that is output when an effect is selected has been changed in a different way.

When you hover the mouse pointer over the icon, the color of the icon is slightly darkened.

Added personal scoreboard.

The highest scores are recorded up to 3rd place.

If you die during the game, your score will not be recorded.

Fixed the collision area of some objects.

Fixed so that negative effects do not overlap.

There was a problem that the same effect appeared one after another, and the same negative effect appeared in the options.

The 'Gambit' effect has been corrected.

Now, at least one of the three zones will be changed.

The 'Play again' button has been removed.

There was a problem where the effects granted in the previous game were not initialized properly.

Also, as the 'Scoreboard' was added, there was a problem with the 'Play again' button, so it was removed.

Reduced the heat value of the 'Overclock' effect.

Doubled the duration of the smoke screen for 'I can't see' effect.

Increased the bullet spread of the 'Excessive recoil' effect.

Increased the movement speed of the 'Once upon a time in Africa' effect.

The Jammer's interference effect has been changed to be the same as the Mute stage.

Now, when disturbed by jammers, it will dim around the screen.

What's next?

The next update goal is in December

Add Arcade mode <HOME ALONE>

Unsolvable problems!

The aiming point code in arcade mode <Dog Fight> is different from the previously used code,

so i can't add the selectable reticles and the reticle spread function.

I ask for your understanding.

I`m still working on the issue of intermittent stuttering in the game.

This issue existed before Arcade Mode.

Some code has been modified to reduce the stuttering frequency, but it is still not completely resolved.

Regards

The weather suddenly turned cold.

When the weather is cold, I used to spend time with my family, eating hot food.

What experiences did you have with your family when it was cold?

Take this opportunity to call your family and say hello.

You can call your family for no reason. Because that's family.

**_'In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together,

and the music that brings harmony'

friedrich nietzsche_**

Always take care of yourself, and i hope to see you again in the next update.