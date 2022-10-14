“Amane Momo” has now officially joined The Lord of the Parties!

“Amane Momo”, a Vtuber who likes playing video games, singing, and eating delicious food has joined The Lord of the Parties!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2136730/_/
[Amane Momo's Skills and Performance]
- “Amane Momo” throws her [Juicy Peach Bombs] to deal AoE damage.
- Her trusty ally, Chimo-chan, aids her in battle and can protect her
from any attack when equipped with high-rank equipment.
[DLC Details]
- “Amane Momo” has joined the fray as a playable character.
- Limited “Amane Momo” quests added.
- “Amane Momo” added to ENDLESS TOWER.
