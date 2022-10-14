 Skip to content

The Lord of the Parties update for 14 October 2022

“Amane Momo” has now officially joined The Lord of the Parties!

“Amane Momo”, a Vtuber who likes playing video games, singing, and eating delicious food has joined The Lord of the Parties!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2136730/_/

[Amane Momo's Skills and Performance]

  • “Amane Momo” throws her [Juicy Peach Bombs] to deal AoE damage.
  • Her trusty ally, Chimo-chan, aids her in battle and can protect her
    from any attack when equipped with high-rank equipment.

[DLC Details]

  • “Amane Momo” has joined the fray as a playable character.
  • Limited “Amane Momo” quests added.
  • “Amane Momo” added to ENDLESS TOWER.

