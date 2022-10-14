- Fixed issue where catapults wouldn't auto target gates
- Fixed issue where catapults in water couldn't be damaged by melee units
- Fixed issue where catapults could persist from an old save into a new world
- Fixed drag selecting picking up enemy/neutral units as well
- Fixed rare issue where AI could block their river with a bridge
- Fixed issue where AI wouldn't build piers very often
Kingdoms and Castles update for 14 October 2022
Hotpatch - Version 119r4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
