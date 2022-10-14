 Skip to content

Kingdoms and Castles update for 14 October 2022

Hotpatch - Version 119r4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where catapults wouldn't auto target gates
  • Fixed issue where catapults in water couldn't be damaged by melee units
  • Fixed issue where catapults could persist from an old save into a new world
  • Fixed drag selecting picking up enemy/neutral units as well
  • Fixed rare issue where AI could block their river with a bridge
  • Fixed issue where AI wouldn't build piers very often

