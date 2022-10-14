 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 14 October 2022

ClientVersion 5488

Share · View all patches · Build 9718027 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, French, Hungarian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Vietnamese, and English

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Pin: The International 2022 Attendee

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link