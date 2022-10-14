Dota 2 update for 14 October 2022
ClientVersion 5488
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, French, Hungarian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Vietnamese, and English
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Pin: The International 2022 Attendee
