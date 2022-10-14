- Removed white fog from Olydosm Solas track
- Adjusted lighting and changed road textures on Olydosm Solas track
- Decreased AI top speed on Station Z73 track
Galactic Racing Online update for 14 October 2022
Hotfix 2 for Update 4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Galactic Racing Online Content Depot 1841081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update