Galactic Racing Online update for 14 October 2022

Hotfix 2 for Update 4

Hotfix 2 for Update 4

14 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed white fog from Olydosm Solas track
  • Adjusted lighting and changed road textures on Olydosm Solas track
  • Decreased AI top speed on Station Z73 track

Changed files in this update

