Patch 1.0.74258
Eviscerator Map
Multiple adjustments were made based on player feedback:
- Some player spawn locations have been moved to be spread further apart.
- Raised walls in the Reception Area to provide better cover.
- Increased pillar size in Lounge, Press Briefing, and Underground Arena.
- Combined vault and single door into double doorway in Medical Bay.
- Replaced vault with a doorway in Robotics Office.
- Raised Central Arena wall going into Security to help cover sight lines.
- Reworked Security Arena Entry to have deeper cover.
- Removed half walls on the Eviscerator Stage.
- Replaced smaller dividers with full cover dividers in Security.
- Removed the vault in the Executive Office.
- Removed a vault into Central Arena from Suite Balcony.
- Added an extra door in between the Suites.
- Added a hallway from Suite Balcony to Reception Area.
- Fixed some object/room culling issues.
HUD
- The HUD player panels will now indicate if a teen has the Busted status while they are in the Healthy and Prone health states.
Controls
- The Monster's "Attack" and "Feast" actions are now separate bindings from the Teen "Primary Fire" and "Secondary Fire" actions , allowing them to be changed independently.
Customization
- Item lists are now sorted by rarity.
- Teen hair colour is now a separate cosmetic slot, with existing 'Hair' items moved out of the 'Skins' section. This change allows setting of skin/makeup independent of hair color.
- Larger Outer cosmetics will no longer be disabled when wearing certain Skirts
Weapons
- Weapons will no longer affect the monster through very small gaps in collision (at least a few centimeters of clearance is now required for the attack to deal damage).
- There is now a stigma-specific weapon crafting completion sound that plays when a teen finishes crafting a weapon.
- Fight points for weapon crafting points are now awarded per second of crafting rather than on completion of a weapon. As a result, weapons that take longer to craft will be worth more than fast crafting weapons, and partially crafting a weapon will still give some points.
- 150 Fight points are now awarded when finishing energizing the Enigma, Sacred Staff and Shock Sphere.
Flamethrower
- When firing, the time it takes for the Flamethrower to reach its maximum effective range has been decreased by 10%.
Infernal Eye
- The weapon charge of the Infernal Eye has been reduced to 22 seconds (from 24 seconds).
Cursed Sword
- The duration of the Cursed Sword wake has been reduced by 15%.
- The Mighty Swings weapon mod now increases wake duration by 20% (up from 15%).
Holy Slingshot
- The Blind Faith weapon mod now applies Blinded to the monster for 1.5 seconds (up from 1.2 seconds).
- The Devoted One weapon mod now reduces crafting time by 20% (down from 25%).
Solar Flare
- Increased the distance at which the Solar Flare sentry will begin to discharge when able to see the monster by 10%, the speed at which the discharge will ramp to maximum intensity by 25% and the discharge amount at maximum intensity by 25%.
Plagues
- A new Plague has been added: The Plague of Pestilence. When used, the monster gains the Pestilence status until they hit a teen or are struck by a weapon. Hitting a teen with Pestilence will inflict the Busted status on them for 120 seconds. This Plague can be fetched randomly during the game or brought into a match by using a prize.
Teens
- Teens now crawl 30% faster than before while Prone.
Monster
- When a monster returns from being Banished, a 28 meter Scream shockwave will be released (centered on the monster) that will protect them from nearby weapons and disrupt teens. This Scream is not affected by monster perks or cosmetics.
- The time the monster is Banished after being wounded has been increased to 14 seconds (from 12 seconds).
- Teens are now given an auditory warning that a nearby monster is coming back from Banished 2 seconds sooner than before.
- Monster players can now leave map markers for themselves using the "Ping" and "Ping Self" inputs. These markers are only visible to the monster player, and up to 3 can be placed at once. An existing ping can be cancelled by centering the reticle on them and pressing the "Ping" input again.
- Improved the look of the damage directional indicators that appear when the monster player takes damage to be easier to read and color-coded to the Stigma-type of the damage taken.
- While a monster is stunned and a few seconds after recovering from a stun, subsequent stuns on the monster will have 25% shorter duration.
- Monsters that are performing an emote for at least 1.4 seconds can now move to cancel it.
- Added support for looping Monster emotes (e.g. dances) and emotes longer than 1.4 seconds.
Deathwire
- Added new mechanic for Deathwire: Juiced. After shocking a teen, Deathwire will be Juiced for 2.5 seconds. While Juiced, the activation time to use Voltage Vise is reduced by 50%. (Developer's Note: Deathwire could struggle when engaging with multiple spread out armed teens. This mechanic is intended to give Deathwire the ability to better handle these challenging situations.)
- Adjusted the appearance of the overcharge aura on teens to make it easier to distinguish them from Purify weapon auras.
Pickups
- A new pickup has been added to the game: the Smoke Screen. When used, it will create a thick cloud of smoke for 8.5 seconds. A monster will be blinded (unable to see teens and weapons) if they enter the cloud and for 1.2 seconds after leaving it. Two Smoke Screens can be found hidden on every map and additional ones can be added via prizes.
Movies
- All newly generated Forgotten Film scenes will now award 50% more Flux than before instead of having a chance to award a prize box.
- The Forgotten Films tasks to energize weapons now require a smaller number to complete.
Store
- Regional prices for FanBux bundles in Argentina were adjusted (reduced).
Visual Effects
- Several VFX were optimized for better performance.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the tip of the staff would not pitch up and down with the player's aim, resulting in unintended firing angles.
- Fixed an issue where a Doll hitting an RC Flyer or a Vending Machine would restore Doll Trap count to the Doll Master.
- Fixed an issue where the monster could be affected by the Rift or Super Rift shockwave even when protected by a Scream.
- Fixed a rare issue where a teen's weapon would not be removed after striking the monster.
- Fixed an issue where stunning a monster with a Stigma type would not properly reset further damage from the same Stigma type.
- Fixed an issue where the Lockbox in the Teen Training could not be searched.
- Fixed an issue where the sound of the monster hitting a Vending Machine was quieter than intended.
- Fixed an issue where Deathwire's head model would not stay rotated properly when performing Beam Matrix.
- Fixed an issue where the animation teens play after finishing crafting a weapon could be cancelled by crouching.
- Fixed an issue where the teen spectral was able to see Vending Machines being sabotaged. They will now always appear unlit to teen spectrals.
- Fixed an issue where the teen spectrals were able to see Deathwire's tire marks and Plagues being fetched.
Known Issues
- The Epic Games version is experiencing reduced performance in some menus. A fix will be included in an upcoming patch.
