Dead by Daylight update for 18 October 2022

6.3.1 | Bugfix Patch

6.3.1 | Bugfix Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 6.3.1 update goes live at 11 AM ET. This update features various bug fixes, but no gameplay changes from the previous update.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused a save error when switching accounts in game on Xbox
  • Tentatively fixed an issue that sometimes caused outfits cannot be purchased error in the in-game store on WinGDK
  • Fixed an issue that caused the wrong tutorial reward display
  • Fixed an issue that caused a crash after finishing or leaving a match
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Killer's custom match not to end when the last remaining Survivor quits the match but stays on tally
  • Fixed some number formatting errors when more than thousands in the Archives
  • Fixed some text localization in the Archives
  • Fixed a potential crash when trying to access the compendium after mastering a tome
  • Fixed an issue in the Onboarding menu where the wrong character rewards are displayed
  • Fixed an issue that allowed the Killer to be able to body block Survivors in the Racoon City Police Station basement stairway.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the flashlight aim to be inconsistent with previous releases
  • Fixed an issue that caused female Survivors arms to snap unnaturally when interacting with the Nightmare's alarm clocks
  • Fixed an issue that caused Meg to not escape during the survivor tutorial
  • Fixed an issue that allowed Survivors to be able to carry more than one flashbang
  • Fixed an issue where a voiceline in the Memory 708 in Tome 13 in French would repeat itself.
  • Fixed an issue where the voicelines in The Archives would not play for the Windows Store version of the game
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Blight to be missing SFX when hitting the environment with a basic attack
  • Fixed an issue where some Killers would have no sound in the menu
  • Changed texture on the Dramatic Death charm available in the Tome 13 Rift. Note: The icon for this charm will be updated in the next patch. (All platforms except Switch & Stadia - they will have the updated texture and icon in HF2)
  • Added missing skeleton textures on the back of the Haunted by Daylight event reward shirts for David, Claudette, Yun-Jin and Jane

Known Issues

  • Event intro movie might play again after every tally screen in custom game. To workaround the issue, restart the game
  • A crash occurs when unchecking the Allow DLC Killers option in Custom Games
  • Bloodpoint Offerings are not burnt when used and do not provide a Bloodpoint bonus

