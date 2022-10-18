6.3.1 | Bugfix Patch

The 6.3.1 update goes live at 11 AM ET. This update features various bug fixes, but no gameplay changes from the previous update.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused a save error when switching accounts in game on Xbox
- Tentatively fixed an issue that sometimes caused outfits cannot be purchased error in the in-game store on WinGDK
- Fixed an issue that caused the wrong tutorial reward display
- Fixed an issue that caused a crash after finishing or leaving a match
- Fixed an issue that caused the Killer's custom match not to end when the last remaining Survivor quits the match but stays on tally
- Fixed some number formatting errors when more than thousands in the Archives
- Fixed some text localization in the Archives
- Fixed a potential crash when trying to access the compendium after mastering a tome
- Fixed an issue in the Onboarding menu where the wrong character rewards are displayed
- Fixed an issue that allowed the Killer to be able to body block Survivors in the Racoon City Police Station basement stairway.
- Fixed an issue that caused the flashlight aim to be inconsistent with previous releases
- Fixed an issue that caused female Survivors arms to snap unnaturally when interacting with the Nightmare's alarm clocks
- Fixed an issue that caused Meg to not escape during the survivor tutorial
- Fixed an issue that allowed Survivors to be able to carry more than one flashbang
- Fixed an issue where a voiceline in the Memory 708 in Tome 13 in French would repeat itself.
- Fixed an issue where the voicelines in The Archives would not play for the Windows Store version of the game
- Fixed an issue that caused the Blight to be missing SFX when hitting the environment with a basic attack
- Fixed an issue where some Killers would have no sound in the menu
- Changed texture on the Dramatic Death charm available in the Tome 13 Rift. Note: The icon for this charm will be updated in the next patch. (All platforms except Switch & Stadia - they will have the updated texture and icon in HF2)
- Added missing skeleton textures on the back of the Haunted by Daylight event reward shirts for David, Claudette, Yun-Jin and Jane
Known Issues
- Event intro movie might play again after every tally screen in custom game. To workaround the issue, restart the game
- A crash occurs when unchecking the Allow DLC Killers option in Custom Games
- Bloodpoint Offerings are not burnt when used and do not provide a Bloodpoint bonus
Changed files in this update