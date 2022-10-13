v0.72 Patch Notes

New:
- Every station in town can now be upgraded up to 3 times. Upgrades include faster stat gains, less energy use, and adding new items to the shop.
- Added business owner npcs to town. These npcs have hidden trust values that increase when you talk to them or have girls work at their business. When they reach certain trust levels, they unlock upgrades.
- Added a trading npc that will sell unique items during a specific time of year
- Added a graveyard to town that displays the stats of past girls and when the left.
- Added year display to the save slot menus
- Reworked shop menu to be sightly easier to understand and to allow simultaneous selling and buying
Bugs:
- Fixed ear placement on the dragon species during certain battle poses
- Failing the strength check for the boulder event will no longer show a gold pouch success dialogue
- White overflow no longer removes avoid from monster girls
- Finding a milestone in tier 4 or tier 3 from the crystal event no longer gives you an extra black pyramid
- Vampires will now fly over the spike pit event
- Gold armor will now reduce 1% damage for every 5 gold collected
- Nickel sock will now increase strength by 1 for every 5 gold collected
- Fixed reed reflections in the main menu
- Fixed a typo in love bug
- Lovebug will now give 1 extra charmed stack when activated so enemies still have one after their turn is over
- Lead bar will no longer give focus if a multi attack misses the holder
- Blood goblet will no longer show Charcoal activating when inflicting bleed
- Fixed 1 frame of black when entering the seal/unseal menus
Balance:
- All base equipment prices reduced 75%
- Reduced upgrade costs for new maps, extra girl slots, and extra action slots
- Reduced base clothing cost by 50%
- Certain gifts will now only be available if you upgrade certain training stations.
- Certain equipment will now only be available if you upgrade certain training stations.
- Certain equipment will now only be available to purchase from the mysterious trader
- Base motivation and energy losses from training have been adjusted.
- Increased the chance to find cursed artifacts.
