P&C Beta Update: 14.10.22

A hellish week went by. Literally, manually, checked every map of the game, applying fixes and optimizing resources used all over the board, while working on a lot of new scenes and content for existing characters and our new Oni gals!
My lovely moth also has a new scene for her Route, and...
Her own MINI game will be ready soon!
Size: 775.2 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Added Moth Princess' Route step II
ːswirliesː Reworked Golem Tower boss
ːswirliesː Jozzlyn NSFW scene added
ːswirliesː Jozzlyn NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Added many embellishments around Slime/Golem/Insect/Skeleton Reigns
ːswirliesː Added a huge amount of Oni content, which will unlock together with Oni Princess scene II
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Optimized performance in almost every one of the 500+ maps in the game
ːswirliesː Fixed Bakeneko / Narag-Turg / Hippopotus / Cucco and other big monsters often not stopping fighting when one of the menus is opened
ːswirliesː Fixed having 1 permanent and 1 normal state and resting, causing also the permanent state to be removed
ːswirliesː Fixed some finhead battlesuits not showing in all their parts
ːswirliesː Fixed screen fading back in during new day calculations
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy slime expressions when wearing some of the shape-changing costumes
Changed depots in beta branch