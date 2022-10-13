P&C Beta Update: 14.10.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A hellish week went by. Literally, manually, checked every map of the game, applying fixes and optimizing resources used all over the board, while working on a lot of new scenes and content for existing characters and our new Oni gals!

My lovely moth also has a new scene for her Route, and...

Her own MINI game will be ready soon!

Size: 775.2 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Added Moth Princess' Route step II

ːswirliesː Reworked Golem Tower boss

ːswirliesː Jozzlyn NSFW scene added

ːswirliesː Jozzlyn NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Added many embellishments around Slime/Golem/Insect/Skeleton Reigns

ːswirliesː Added a huge amount of Oni content, which will unlock together with Oni Princess scene II

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Optimized performance in almost every one of the 500+ maps in the game

ːswirliesː Fixed Bakeneko / Narag-Turg / Hippopotus / Cucco and other big monsters often not stopping fighting when one of the menus is opened

ːswirliesː Fixed having 1 permanent and 1 normal state and resting, causing also the permanent state to be removed

ːswirliesː Fixed some finhead battlesuits not showing in all their parts

ːswirliesː Fixed screen fading back in during new day calculations

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy slime expressions when wearing some of the shape-changing costumes