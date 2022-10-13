 Skip to content

One Last Try update for 13 October 2022

Small Hotfix v1.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved the zombie desync detection code. Specially impactful for players with high ping variation/packet loss to experience a smoother experience.

