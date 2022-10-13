 Skip to content

Defect Process update for 13 October 2022

v0.9.1 patch followup

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fix error with shotgun incendiary shot hit effect
  • fix spirit blade spirit form attacks activating when the weapon is inactive

