MOLEK-SYNTEZ update for 13 October 2022

UPDATE: Miscellaneous fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update includes the following changes:

  • Fixed an issue where the mouse would sometimes be misaligned on Macbooks.
  • Changed histograms to pull from a local file rather than our live histogram server.

