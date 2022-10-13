 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paradise Marsh update for 13 October 2022

Fixed achievements progress

Share · View all patches · Build 9717085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time it's for real I promise!
All achievements should be working now and it should retroactively update if you're loading existing save data

Changed files in this update

Depot 1709171
  • Loading history…
Depot 1709172
  • Loading history…
Depot 1709173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link