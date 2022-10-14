 Skip to content

TimeShifters update for 14 October 2022

TO HELL AND BACK

Build 9717025

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MAPS

  • Added new map HALLOWEEN.
  • New layout to Town (Multiplayer only).
  • Optimized Jungle.
  • Fixed lighting on pub.
  • Fixed building model on Bricking It.

WEAPONS

  • Added new weapon Pumpkin Launcher.
  • Added new weapon Randomizer.
  • Added new weapon PLAYING CARDS.
  • Grenade Launcher projectile speed increased to 8000.
  • Grenade Launcher attachment projectile speed increased to 8000.
  • Explosion damage range increased to 3m (was 2m).

GENERAL

  • Added new playable character (BROCK).
  • Added new game mode VAMPIRE.
  • Added new game mode ZONE.
  • Added player stats (beta).
  • Added UI for weapon rank.
  • Added UI for cross platform (for when the switch release is ready).
  • Virus tagging has been reworked to work better for people with high ping.
  • Fixed SKULLY's model.
  • Fixed Melee weapons for Mouse & Keyboard.
  • Fixed the bag disappearing on Capture The Bag.
  • Fixed fences stopping bullets.
  • Fixed Story UI showing new best time without beating PR.
  • Fixed bullet UI from sorting in the wrong axis.
  • Fixed instant continue/retry after death.
  • Fixed shotgun material.
  • Fixed kill icon showing skull.
  • Fixed suicide icons.
  • Health/Armour fade increased.
  • Steam Cloud.
  • New save data (all old data will be erased sorry!).

CHEATS

  • Added CHEATS!
  • BIG HEADS (UNLOCK: PUB HARD | 1m 25secs).
  • INFINITE AMMO (UNLOCK: PLANET-ZEN HARD | 1m 45secs).
  • GOD MODE (UNLOCK: JUNGLE HARD | 1m 35secs).
  • DETACHABLE HEADS (UNLOCK: MANSION HARD | 1m 15secs).
  • SUPER SPEED (UNLOCK: DESK HARD | 1m 0secs).
  • PAINT BALL (UNLOCK: SUBWAY HARD | 0m 45secs).

