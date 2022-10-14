TO HELL AND BACK

MAPS
- Added new map HALLOWEEN.
- New layout to Town (Multiplayer only).
- Optimized Jungle.
- Fixed lighting on pub.
- Fixed building model on Bricking It.
WEAPONS
- Added new weapon Pumpkin Launcher.
- Added new weapon Randomizer.
- Added new weapon PLAYING CARDS.
- Grenade Launcher projectile speed increased to 8000.
- Grenade Launcher attachment projectile speed increased to 8000.
- Explosion damage range increased to 3m (was 2m).
GENERAL
- Added new playable character (BROCK).
- Added new game mode VAMPIRE.
- Added new game mode ZONE.
- Added player stats (beta).
- Added UI for weapon rank.
- Added UI for cross platform (for when the switch release is ready).
- Virus tagging has been reworked to work better for people with high ping.
- Fixed SKULLY's model.
- Fixed Melee weapons for Mouse & Keyboard.
- Fixed the bag disappearing on Capture The Bag.
- Fixed fences stopping bullets.
- Fixed Story UI showing new best time without beating PR.
- Fixed bullet UI from sorting in the wrong axis.
- Fixed instant continue/retry after death.
- Fixed shotgun material.
- Fixed kill icon showing skull.
- Fixed suicide icons.
- Health/Armour fade increased.
- Steam Cloud.
- New save data (all old data will be erased sorry!).
CHEATS
- Added CHEATS!
- BIG HEADS (UNLOCK: PUB HARD | 1m 25secs).
- INFINITE AMMO (UNLOCK: PLANET-ZEN HARD | 1m 45secs).
- GOD MODE (UNLOCK: JUNGLE HARD | 1m 35secs).
- DETACHABLE HEADS (UNLOCK: MANSION HARD | 1m 15secs).
- SUPER SPEED (UNLOCK: DESK HARD | 1m 0secs).
- PAINT BALL (UNLOCK: SUBWAY HARD | 0m 45secs).
Changed files in this update