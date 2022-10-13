-
Add crosshairs V1 (icons and color)
-
Add 13 achievements
-
Pick up an item even if you move after picking it up
-
Moving the buttons in main menu (Kickstarter, Discord, Multiplayer session form and Wishlist)
-
Fix a bug in UI which block input
-
Fix bugs on map
Passed Out: Prologue update for 13 October 2022
New features and bugfix
