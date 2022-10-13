 Skip to content

Passed Out: Prologue update for 13 October 2022

New features and bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9717017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Add crosshairs V1 (icons and color)

  • Add 13 achievements

  • Pick up an item even if you move after picking it up

  • Moving the buttons in main menu (Kickstarter, Discord, Multiplayer session form and Wishlist)

  • Fix a bug in UI which block input

  • Fix bugs on map

