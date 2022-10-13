- Reworked the way shop works in preparation for more content
- Items require you purchase the item before it before unlocking, to prevent cheesing through skipping items
- Added cooldown timer icons to the HUD during missions in preparation for more content and to better time certain attacks
Valkyrie Champions update for 13 October 2022
Some tweaks
