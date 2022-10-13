 Skip to content

Valkyrie Champions update for 13 October 2022

Some tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 9716999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reworked the way shop works in preparation for more content
  • Items require you purchase the item before it before unlocking, to prevent cheesing through skipping items
  • Added cooldown timer icons to the HUD during missions in preparation for more content and to better time certain attacks

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027561
