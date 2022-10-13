 Skip to content

Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 update for 13 October 2022

Update 1.06

Build 9716925 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed closing of the "Exam" flag when completing the "Equinox" flag
  • Fixed combat events in random events on the road
  • Removed illogical loss of Influence in some events
  • Fixed bugs in event structure
  • Fixed minor text errors

