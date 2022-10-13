- Fixed closing of the "Exam" flag when completing the "Equinox" flag
- Fixed combat events in random events on the road
- Removed illogical loss of Influence in some events
- Fixed bugs in event structure
- Fixed minor text errors
Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 update for 13 October 2022
Update 1.06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
