Misc update

Version 0.5550920396

🎯 [Balance] Enemy health has been slightly reduced in continuum events.

🎯 [Balance] Drone summon hull and damage has been slightly decreased.

🎯 [Balance] Ship turrets have been slightly buffed for Sentinel-type ships.

🎯 [Performance] Significant performance improvements have been made to the physics engine which allows more stuff going on without lag.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a UI component that was in an incorrect layer.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with cursor centering when interacting with some drop-down lists using arrow keys.