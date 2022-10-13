 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nienix update for 13 October 2022

Misc update

Share · View all patches · Build 9716833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920396

🎯 [Balance] Enemy health has been slightly reduced in continuum events.
🎯 [Balance] Drone summon hull and damage has been slightly decreased.
🎯 [Balance] Ship turrets have been slightly buffed for Sentinel-type ships.
🎯 [Performance] Significant performance improvements have been made to the physics engine which allows more stuff going on without lag.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a UI component that was in an incorrect layer.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with cursor centering when interacting with some drop-down lists using arrow keys.

Changed files in this update

Nienix Content Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link