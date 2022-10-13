 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Atama update for 13 October 2022

1.5.02 - Minor bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9716741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fixes!

-Fix a possible softlock in Residential District
-Issue where a pile of bones would sometimes get culled out inappropriately
-A few minor LOD issues
-A few minor terrain improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 2019841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link