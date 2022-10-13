Patch update for Version 0.7.100122

Kicking this one out early to get ready for a week of IRL business.
Fixed
- HOTAS controls should now function as expected.
- Control rebindings should now save and load as expected.
- Control rebindings are now available in the pause menu when on missions.
- Some HUD colors are now toggleable.
- New controls added to control bindings menu.
- Fixed bug in config menu.
- Reworked weather effects for extreme worlds.
- Added a new tutorial to the main menu.
- Added an option to toggle whether a new game should start at the beginning of the main campaign or at the end.
- Worked wingmen into all warmap missions.
- Fixed a bug that caused the paint menu to not appear.
Changed files in this update