Frontiers Reach update for 13 October 2022

Patch update for Version 0.7.100122

Patch update for 13 October 2022 · Build 9716617 · Last edited by Wendy

Kicking this one out early to get ready for a week of IRL business.

Fixed

  • HOTAS controls should now function as expected.
  • Control rebindings should now save and load as expected.
  • Control rebindings are now available in the pause menu when on missions.
  • Some HUD colors are now toggleable.
  • New controls added to control bindings menu.
  • Fixed bug in config menu.
  • Reworked weather effects for extreme worlds.
  • Added a new tutorial to the main menu.
  • Added an option to toggle whether a new game should start at the beginning of the main campaign or at the end.
  • Worked wingmen into all warmap missions.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the paint menu to not appear.

Changed files in this update

Pirates of Frontier's Reach Linux Depot Depot 1467592
  • Loading history…
