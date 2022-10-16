- New high detail GFX mode added and enabled by default. It can be disabled via new Display Settings screen. (Please report if this mode gives you problems).
- Display Settings screen added. Allows setting HUD transparency and toggling of high detail mode.
- More achievements added.
- Reworked game over screen.
- Player stats added to Game Over and Winner screen.
Nebular Crush update for 16 October 2022
Build 1772
Patchnotes via Steam Community
