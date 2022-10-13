 Skip to content

PsiloSybil update for 13 October 2022

Patch notes Beta 0.6.5-c

Crystal Hollow

  • fixed cameras and visibility in puzzle section
    Hell's Bells
  • corrected Sybil's positioning when freeing Colleen.

Not Visible

  • upcoming level codenamed "TT" enters alpha stage.

