Chaos rifts and teleportation tech

Full change log:
New feature: Chaos rifts
- Chaos rifts are the primary source of Chaos ore, a new material used for teleportation-themed stuff.
- You can manually create a chaos rift by combining 3 water essences and 3 fire essences.
- In newly created worlds, chaos rifts will also naturally spawn underground.
New ability: Dimensional leap
- Teleports you to the location of your cursor
- Hold the mouse button to charge up the ability
- Releasing the button before the ability has fully charged will cause you to teleport only partially, losing a portion of your health
New tech: Vertical teleporters
- Crafted by the Engineer
- When interacted, teleports you to the floor directly above or below, as long as it's within 20 tiles vertically
New tech: Unstable wormhole generator
- Also crafted by the Engineer
- Teleports you to a random point on the map
Minor changes and bug fixes (i.e. nothing interesting):
- The player now starts very rapidly taking damage when stuck in solid blocks (e.g. after foolishly teleporting into a wall).
- All light sources (torches, lamps and sunlight) are now slightly stronger, with their light reaching a bit further.
- The skill tree screen now has arrows on the sides, to make it more obvious that the tree can be dragged around in all directions.
- Removed some walls from the ice castle in order to not block navigation for flying elementals.
- Jump pads no longer have physical collision with characters, as it was getting in the way and doing more harm than good. The functionality of the jump pads is not affected.
- Storm elemental: fixed a bug with the challenging difficulty where the boss' starting health was higher than the maximum health, making it seem like the boss is initially not taking any damage.
- Fixed a bug where you could get experience for "mining" air.
- It is no longer possible to create an artificial "underground" biome above ground by placing a bunch of tiles that are normally found underground.
- Increased the AI spawn rate in hostile biomes as I felt that it was way too low.
