[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on October 14th

[Update]
Additions and changes
- Weapon skill, "Low-flying Rush"
- 'Cavalry' can be used on the ground. Quantum Gate is changed to 'Up + U key (LB button)'
- Weapon Skill 'Only Attack'
- Shield, Shield Slam not available. 15% increase in attack power
- Weapon skill 'Safety Device'
- Ultimate must press L key (B button) twice quickly, not once
- Weapon skill "Gravitational Amplification"
- Power changes depending on height using 'Guillotine'
※ For the above four Weaponskills, the name may be changed in the future.
When all 13 Victorine-related Stigma are collected, Julien appears in addition to the event
Fixed to prevent moving places while using the Black Knight skill
Even when using Upper Lance and Axe, the Blast is modified to cancel three consecutive explosions
Change Specifications
- Stigma "Restraining Order"
- Change the effect to 'Blast', 'Plasma Gun's mana usage increases by 25%, but power increases by 25%.'
- Madeline
- Eliminate Mana consumption of normal attacks and recover Mana from normal attack hits, just like Ligeia
- Self-destruction monster
- If a self-destructive monster explodes with a quantum gate, change it so that it does not damage the mana
- Simplifies the production of tutorial help displayed when each menu is selected from the main menu
- Reduced Mana consumption when shielding is activated and maintained
- General ground attack adds position correction when hit by enemy
- Modifying Madeline's stamina to 275 during the Madeleine Event battle in Chapter 8
- A slight increase in the power of the 'Plasma Gun'
- Fixes that you cannot move places when a black article is invoked
- Modified to force the continuous ultimate to be released at the end of the battle
- Fixed to prevent the use of 'Black Knight' when fighting Lenore
- Even if you use a black knight, another ultimate weapon is triggered
- Even if you activate the black knight in the Durahan menu during the battle with Lenore, you cannot use the ultimate Black Knight
- Modifications related to Choi Jong-ki's 'Black Knight' are carried out
- Add strength recovery and correct damage levels when a black knight is invoked
- Modifying Black Knight to prevent death even if physical strength is zero during activation
- Modifying the Stigma 'One and Only' to Not Apply
- Modified to prevent the use of the ultimate in some sections of Chapters 7 and 10
- Show warning pop-up when using the Ultimate Device
[Bug fix]
- Fixes errors that do not consume mana when maintaining shield
- Fixed an error where keyboard 2 explained how to operate the item when operating with the game pad
- Fixed an error when the skill list was called out while facing left and the ground skill was marked as non-obtained
- Fixed various errors that occurred when using the ultimate 'Broom' with the support skill 'Floating Witch' activated
- Fixed an error that maintained vibration when cancelling using a Rising Raven while collecting Spear
- If Eleonora is taken to the Central Seal Room first in Chapter 6, correcting the error of activating the unactivated Teleport Gate
- Fixed an error in the mirror world of Chapter 7 where no directing was displayed at the start of the battle
- Fixed an error that could not be progressed when re-challenged Chapter 10 boss while playing with NEW+
- Fix Other Bugs
