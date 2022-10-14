 Skip to content

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 14 October 2022

[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on October 14th

[Update]

  • Additions and changes

    • Weapon skill, "Low-flying Rush"
  • 'Cavalry' can be used on the ground. Quantum Gate is changed to 'Up + U key (LB button)'
    • Weapon Skill 'Only Attack'
  • Shield, Shield Slam not available. 15% increase in attack power
    • Weapon skill 'Safety Device'
  • Ultimate must press L key (B button) twice quickly, not once
    • Weapon skill "Gravitational Amplification"
  • Power changes depending on height using 'Guillotine'

※ For the above four Weaponskills, the name may be changed in the future.

  • When all 13 Victorine-related Stigma are collected, Julien appears in addition to the event

  • Fixed to prevent moving places while using the Black Knight skill

  • Even when using Upper Lance and Axe, the Blast is modified to cancel three consecutive explosions

  • Change Specifications

    • Stigma "Restraining Order"
  • Change the effect to 'Blast', 'Plasma Gun's mana usage increases by 25%, but power increases by 25%.'
    • Madeline
  • Eliminate Mana consumption of normal attacks and recover Mana from normal attack hits, just like Ligeia
    • Self-destruction monster
  • If a self-destructive monster explodes with a quantum gate, change it so that it does not damage the mana
  • Simplifies the production of tutorial help displayed when each menu is selected from the main menu
  • Reduced Mana consumption when shielding is activated and maintained
  • General ground attack adds position correction when hit by enemy
  • Modifying Madeline's stamina to 275 during the Madeleine Event battle in Chapter 8
  • A slight increase in the power of the 'Plasma Gun'
  • Fixes that you cannot move places when a black article is invoked
  • Modified to force the continuous ultimate to be released at the end of the battle
  • Fixed to prevent the use of 'Black Knight' when fighting Lenore
  • Even if you use a black knight, another ultimate weapon is triggered
  • Even if you activate the black knight in the Durahan menu during the battle with Lenore, you cannot use the ultimate Black Knight
  • Modifications related to Choi Jong-ki's 'Black Knight' are carried out
  • Add strength recovery and correct damage levels when a black knight is invoked
  • Modifying Black Knight to prevent death even if physical strength is zero during activation
  • Modifying the Stigma 'One and Only' to Not Apply
  • Modified to prevent the use of the ultimate in some sections of Chapters 7 and 10
  • Show warning pop-up when using the Ultimate Device


[Bug fix]

  • Fixes errors that do not consume mana when maintaining shield
  • Fixed an error where keyboard 2 explained how to operate the item when operating with the game pad
  • Fixed an error when the skill list was called out while facing left and the ground skill was marked as non-obtained
  • Fixed various errors that occurred when using the ultimate 'Broom' with the support skill 'Floating Witch' activated
  • Fixed an error that maintained vibration when cancelling using a Rising Raven while collecting Spear
  • If Eleonora is taken to the Central Seal Room first in Chapter 6, correcting the error of activating the unactivated Teleport Gate
  • Fixed an error in the mirror world of Chapter 7 where no directing was displayed at the start of the battle
  • Fixed an error that could not be progressed when re-challenged Chapter 10 boss while playing with NEW+
  • Fix Other Bugs

