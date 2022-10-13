- Fixed a bug that caused the Merchant to freeze if the new Esdras companion is available.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Double Edged Sword relic from causing additional harm to the player.
Stolen Crown update for 13 October 2022
Patch Notes for 10/13/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
