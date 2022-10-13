Patch 1.40 - TORMENT

--NEW CARDS--
Korrrgoth, Tyrant of Gorr’Rakk
Cowardly Imps
--FEATURE UPDATES--
- Massive Mayhem Rework - 6 new Mayhems, rewards updated, Mayhem Leaderboards added.
--BUFFS--
Bazooka Scrat
- Health: 100 -> 120
Idol of Sacrifice
- Mana cost: 5 -> 4
Kurrnath Crystalback
- Spell trigger effect range: 14 -> 18
Pincer of Dread
- Damage: 100 -> 120
Rampant Growth
- Healing: 75 -> 100
Zap Shrine
- Damage: 0 -> 25
--REBALANCE--
Commander Azali
- Mana cost: 9 -> 7
- Health: 800 -> 650
- Damage: 150 -> 125
- Max number of shields: 10
Azali has seen little play outside of premade due to her high mana cost. With lower mana cost you should be able to support her better with swarm cards.
Glenn’s Brew
- Full rework: Give a friendly Minion Frozen. Heal it for 200 over the duration. If it's a Stoutheart, it gains Revelry.
Glenn’s Brew has been very frustrating to deal with due to the instant heal effect when used near the enemy Master tower. This rework should give the spell some new interesting utility while removing the frustrating aspects.
King Puff
- Birthday Cooldown 43 -> 45
- New Gifts:
- Gift of Spirits: Give a nearby friendly minion spirit.
- Gift of Knights: Summon 2 Knight Puffs
- Gift of Spells: Add a random one-use 2-mana spell to your hand.
- Knight Puffs damage: 50 -> 40
King Puff is powerful but doesn’t see a lot of play. Adding more gifts to King Puff’s kit should make him more versatile and more fun to play.
Nyrvir the Fallen
- Health: 2000 -> 1800
- Damage: 320 -> 240
- Attack rate: 8 -> 6
This change should make Nyrvir more consistent. She becomes a little harder to counter as her attack is quicker, but deals slightly less damage and has less health to compensate.
Rimargaal, Scourge of the Summit
- Freezes minions played from the two closest hand slots instead of the entire hand.
- Defrost count: 35 -> 25
This gives player a choice to not play a frozen Minion while defrosting Rimargaal, which should make the card more versatile overall.
--NERFS--
Dragon Nest
- Duration: 30 -> 45
- Spawn rate: 5.8 -> 8.7
This change doesn’t alter the amount of dragons that gets spawned, but gives the player more time to play a spell in-between spawns to get the most out of the card. While also making it easier
Feng the Wanderer
- Mana cost: 5 -> 6
Grenadier
- Damage: 40 -> 30
Lash of Ah’Mun
- Slitherbind: 2 -> 3
- Mana cost: 5 -> 6
Rabid Prowler
- Sacrifice Cost: 1 -> 2
Rimargaal’s Breath
- Damage: 180 -> 150
- Master Damage: 20 -> 15
Shi-Hou monkeys
- Health: 420 -> 400
--FIXES--
- Linked match time estimation to Elo rather than rank.
- Idol of Sacrifice removed from random pool.
- Fixed a couple of issues related to setting and saving resolution in the settings menu.
- Fixed a bug where Zipp’s Zappinator would do more damage than intended.
- Fixed a bug where Jahun would attack multiple times in quick succession.
- Fixed a bug where the Squire Puff relic was spawning puffs in the same position regardless of which bridge was captured.
- Fixed an animation issue where Zealots of the Burning Fist would continue attacking into the air.
- Marked units that get stolen by Ghost will no longer continue being attacked through the marked debuff.
- Fixed issues related to Coax the Diplomancer and the Veilstalker’s avatar’s icons.
- Fixed an issue where an Arcane Ring on a unit stolen by Ghost would change rotation direction visually, but mechanically would continue rotating in the same direction. Leading to a mismatch between the mechanics and the visuals.
- Arcane Golem now properly gets frozen by Rimargaal’s permafrost effect.
- Fixed several issues related to the in-game bug reporting tool.
- It was managing to timeout depending on various factors, including length of the session, speed of the internet connection, as well as whether other reports were submitted earlier in the same session. We did as much as possible to limit these effects, but it’s impossible to be certain that it will work perfectly for everyone. It should be a major improvement though.
- Fixed an issue where Tranquil Shi-Hou would be unable to move after a combination of stuns and roots while healing.
- Fixed model and animation issues with both Feng the Wanderer and Taloc the Vessel.
- Fixed stuns getting cleared when a unit got unfrozen. - Thanks Memfisto
- Fixed Black Hole leaving behind certain visual effects.
- Fixed audio issues with selecting Valorian in the master selection menu.
- Fixed cards occasionally rotating when being promoted.
- Fixed Frostfeathers on a Flyby being able to resist the gravitational pull of a Black Hole.
- Fixed a weird interaction between Frostfeathers and Arcane Ring that would cause the Arcane Ring’s spin animation to break.
- Frostbearer’s Frozen Aura now correctly applies Slow.
- Fixed an issue where Mar’dred’s attack animation would break.
- Barrel Shields now correctly take 50% reduced damage while Frozen.
- Fixed Frostbearer losing his aura when consumed by a Black Hole. - Thanks Jackeaa
- Gor’Rakk Gate now has proper card buff tooltips for all options.
- Fixed many various localization issues, especially with Chinese translations.
- Made both Nyrvir and Rimargaal respect being frozen and stopping their attacks.
- Fixed an issue where A’Zog would shadow dash twice. - Thanks Jackeaa
- Fixed an issue where Frostbearer would freeze itself and friendly units after being stolen by a Ghost.
- Made Coax stop attacking when frozen.
- Fixed an issue where a player could enter a state where he would not be able to create lobbies.
- Fixed the Rarity of the Poltergeist Morellia skin.
- Applied the same restriction to repeatedly getting the same teammate in randoms as the restriction on repeatedly getting the same opponent which was already implemented in all modes.
- Fixed AFK Bot toggle working correctly even in the first match of a session.
- Framerate capped at 60 FPS
- This is an effort to reduce the amount of drain on the GPU from the game for anyone with a higher frequency monitor. The game simply wasn’t built for optimization at these extremes, so the gain in graphics fidelity compared to the increased performance drain isn’t really worth it in our estimation. If there is sufficient demand to bring back higher frame rate play, we may look into it in the future but it requires a not insignificant amount of work so for now we’ll try simply capping it.
- It is still possible to enable V-Sync and lock the game's framerate to whatever the framerate of your monitor is, which can be higher than 60.
- Elo equivalence table rebalanced.
- After additional review of the Elo equilibrium, we have decided to adjust the equivalence table again. Specifically the Elo equivalence change is 100 down across all ranks making it easier for everyone to get to higher ranks.
Changed depots in build_auto branch