LABYRINTH OF TOUHOU - GENSOKYO AND THE HEAVEN-PIERCING TREE update for 13 October 2022

v1.20 Release!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix black screen blinking when player changes the floor of dungeon and so on.
  • Fix unnecessary error detection when player unlocks the trophy with server problem
  • Update the latest English text

