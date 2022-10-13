- Fix black screen blinking when player changes the floor of dungeon and so on.
- Fix unnecessary error detection when player unlocks the trophy with server problem
- Update the latest English text
LABYRINTH OF TOUHOU - GENSOKYO AND THE HEAVEN-PIERCING TREE update for 13 October 2022
v1.20 Release!
