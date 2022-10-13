 Skip to content

Wilford - Deep Underground update for 13 October 2022

New visuals, music and fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New stuff

  • A particle effect has been added for when you collect a game and it hits the bottom of the screen.

Updates

  • The levels now have a new palette. Not sure if I'm keeping it.
  • New art for the gems.
  • There's now 3D grass (wow!!!)
  • Title music: updated
  • Planet 2 music: completely reworked

Fixes

  • Complete rework of how the player spawned. Found a major problem with it that nobody will notice.
  • On the score summary screen, the text for the types of gems not collected will turn red to indicate as such.
  • When you collect a gem, the 2D icon that appears now does so in directly on top of what's been collected, rather than somewhere close.
  • Some planets had gems spawning on top of each other.
  • Music: it was really loud. Now it's less so.

