New visuals, music and fixes

New stuff
- A particle effect has been added for when you collect a game and it hits the bottom of the screen.
Updates
- The levels now have a new palette. Not sure if I'm keeping it.
- New art for the gems.
- There's now 3D grass (wow!!!)
- Title music: updated
- Planet 2 music: completely reworked
Fixes
- Complete rework of how the player spawned. Found a major problem with it that nobody will notice.
- On the score summary screen, the text for the types of gems not collected will turn red to indicate as such.
- When you collect a gem, the 2D icon that appears now does so in directly on top of what's been collected, rather than somewhere close.
- Some planets had gems spawning on top of each other.
- Music: it was really loud. Now it's less so.
Changed files in this update