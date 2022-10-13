Lovelust: Project Stockholm 1.0.3

1.0.3 changelog
- further fix Suzy's woods ending bugs (rain, going through objects)
- gallery phone menu not going back to proper options
- lowered price for ring item
- added controls tutorial in new game
