Lovelust: Project Stockholm update for 13 October 2022

Lovelust: Project Stockholm 1.0.3

Build 9715112 · Last edited by Wendy

1.0.3 changelog

  • further fix Suzy's woods ending bugs (rain, going through objects)
  • gallery phone menu not going back to proper options
  • lowered price for ring item
  • added controls tutorial in new game

