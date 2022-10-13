S.P.A.T. 0.51

Hello, Operators! New updates for you!
CHANGELOG
Specials
- Larger object detection radius for the paranormal sensor.
Weapons
- Fixed that the decoy did not lure the witch.
- Sniper rifle max ammo 45 -> 50.
- Sniper rifle damage 22 -> 22.5
Player
- Items are picked up one at a time and not all at once.
- Increased player crawl speed when dead or insane.
- Increased time between dialogues by 10 seconds.
Sanity and scaring the player
- Fixed a bug that if you were within a radius of two light sources, but one was blocked (behind a wall, behind an object, etc.), then the light on your hand just blinked and your sanity did not decrease.
- After you fall due to sanity reduction, the nearest lights within 100 meters get a widget so you know where to crawl.
- All Light increases Sanity faster -0.1 > -0.12
Map
- The game starts earlier, when it is still light.
- The lantern at the entrance to the bunker reduces sanity.
- Lanterns in the hunter's house and in the swamp reduce sanity.
- Bunker increased draw distance so you can't see how walls appear.
- Police Car at 'Crime scene' is missing doors fixed.
- Street lights on wooden boards do not burn during the day.
Bots
- The bot moves away if it is too close to you.
- The bot detects items from a greater distance.
- The bot can shoot point-blank at enemies instead of endlessly running back.
- The bot will reset the target if it is dead. Instead of standing and waiting for something.
- The flood light set by the bot disappears after 60 seconds.
- In the quest for the witch, after finding the quest item, the bot starts looking for others (before, after one item, he stopped).
Monsters
- The witch's speed is slightly increased.
- The Witch is rare, but can drop the player when attacked.
- Slightly reduced damage of monsters in a co-op game for two players.
- Removed body loot spawners from attics, they caused models to spawn through the ceiling.
UI
- Some elements are set to English to avoid incorrect display in localizations.
- Added inscription +1 flood light in loot info.
- Tasks are always displayed in HUD and do not disappear.
Audio
- Voices of commands are made quieter.
BUG FIXES
- When clicking on Colt or Stone rapidly their weapons remain after removing them.
- Before the effect occurs, the grandmother gets into a T-pose before death.
- The sensor did not display the witch.
- You're able to clip through the APC interior.
- If all of the witch's lairs are already destroyed, the quest does not end.
