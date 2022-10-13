 Skip to content

S.P.A.T. update for 13 October 2022

S.P.A.T. 0.51

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Operators! New updates for you!

I will be glad to hear all your feedback and wishes in our discord.

CHANGELOG
Specials
  • Larger object detection radius for the paranormal sensor.
Weapons
  • Fixed that the decoy did not lure the witch.
  • Sniper rifle max ammo 45 -> 50.
  • Sniper rifle damage 22 -> 22.5
Player
  • Items are picked up one at a time and not all at once.
  • Increased player crawl speed when dead or insane.
  • Increased time between dialogues by 10 seconds.
Sanity and scaring the player
  • Fixed a bug that if you were within a radius of two light sources, but one was blocked (behind a wall, behind an object, etc.), then the light on your hand just blinked and your sanity did not decrease.
  • After you fall due to sanity reduction, the nearest lights within 100 meters get a widget so you know where to crawl.
  • All Light increases Sanity faster -0.1 > -0.12
Map
  • The game starts earlier, when it is still light.
  • The lantern at the entrance to the bunker reduces sanity.
  • Lanterns in the hunter's house and in the swamp reduce sanity.
  • Bunker increased draw distance so you can't see how walls appear.
  • Police Car at 'Crime scene' is missing doors fixed.
  • Street lights on wooden boards do not burn during the day.
Bots
  • The bot moves away if it is too close to you.
  • The bot detects items from a greater distance.
  • The bot can shoot point-blank at enemies instead of endlessly running back.
  • The bot will reset the target if it is dead. Instead of standing and waiting for something.
  • The flood light set by the bot disappears after 60 seconds.
  • In the quest for the witch, after finding the quest item, the bot starts looking for others (before, after one item, he stopped).
Monsters
  • The witch's speed is slightly increased.
  • The Witch is rare, but can drop the player when attacked.
  • Slightly reduced damage of monsters in a co-op game for two players.
  • Removed body loot spawners from attics, they caused models to spawn through the ceiling.
UI
  • Some elements are set to English to avoid incorrect display in localizations.
  • Added inscription +1 flood light in loot info.
  • Tasks are always displayed in HUD and do not disappear.
Audio
  • Voices of commands are made quieter.
BUG FIXES
  • When clicking on Colt or Stone rapidly their weapons remain after removing them.
  • Before the effect occurs, the grandmother gets into a T-pose before death.
  • The sensor did not display the witch.
  • You're able to clip through the APC interior.
  • If all of the witch's lairs are already destroyed, the quest does not end.

