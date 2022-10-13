- Fixed an issue with starting a new campaign with the difficulty level set to "Custom" which was not saving the custom settings properly.
- Fixed an issue which was causing the AIs to interfere with each other when playing an ally battle against the new Casual AI.
The Conquest of Go update for 13 October 2022
Patch 0.24.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
