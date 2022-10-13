 Skip to content

The Conquest of Go update for 13 October 2022

Patch 0.24.1

Patch 0.24.1 · Build 9715079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with starting a new campaign with the difficulty level set to "Custom" which was not saving the custom settings properly.
  • Fixed an issue which was causing the AIs to interfere with each other when playing an ally battle against the new Casual AI.

