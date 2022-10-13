• Fixes and improvements aimed at improving stability and performance.
• Updated links to manuals.
• Removed DRM protection.
• Updated the main game SOK MIN and DLC - SOK MIN PRO
SOK MIN update for 13 October 2022
Update
Changed files in this update