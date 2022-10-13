Larger updates

Fine Arts:
-
Continue to optimize the lights and terrain details in rainy days, and add model elements such as waterfalls, suns, trees and rotating waterways
-
Add crow, satellite and other related models to the second level
-
Add wall maps, ladders, consoles and other models to puppy level
-
Optimize the volume fog, scene brightness, and simply optimize the lights of the Gouzi Forest level
Gate:
-
Add the shadow level playing method of the car in the forest
-
Add the guided play method of wires and the play method of light progress bar in the puppy level
Sound effect:
- The sound effect is optimized from the rainy day level to the puppy level. These are three major levels. The game has a total of twelve major levels. The first three levels add the corresponding background music, interactive scene sound effects and natural sound effects.
Changed files in this update