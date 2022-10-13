 Skip to content

Light update for 13 October 2022

Larger updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9715046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fine Arts:

  1. Continue to optimize the lights and terrain details in rainy days, and add model elements such as waterfalls, suns, trees and rotating waterways

  2. Add crow, satellite and other related models to the second level

  3. Add wall maps, ladders, consoles and other models to puppy level

  4. Optimize the volume fog, scene brightness, and simply optimize the lights of the Gouzi Forest level

Gate:

  1. Add the shadow level playing method of the car in the forest

  2. Add the guided play method of wires and the play method of light progress bar in the puppy level

Sound effect:

  1. The sound effect is optimized from the rainy day level to the puppy level. These are three major levels. The game has a total of twelve major levels. The first three levels add the corresponding background music, interactive scene sound effects and natural sound effects.

