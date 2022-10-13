Greater Worlds DLC Official Launch

Hey Everyone,

Greater World DLC for Medieval Kingdom Wars has officially launched. This massive expansion greatly expands the world map - doubling the number of playable Kingdoms and tripling the number of playable Lords. After two weeks of beta testing and balancing we are finally officially ready to bring this DLC to our players.

Today`s launch also brings update 36 for the original Kingdom Wars with a lot of improvements and fixes across the board.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2155290/Medieval_Kingdom_Wars__Greater_World/

This DLC is completely compatible with the recent Royal Blood DLC.

With many lords and territories to choose from, each unique playthrough presents a new and exciting story based on real-time combat and kingdom management. Larger game world makes naval combat, diplomacy and trade key to victory.

Geo-politics become an important factor as well, with alliances spread between Muslim world, Northern European unions, Latin unions, and non-stop warfare between sea-faring nations for control of the Greece and Mediterranean.

The complex world of feudal politics must also be mastered! With twice the number of Kings and increased complication when it comes to economy, with double the trade agreement opportunities, navigating various intricate alliances, or just finding yourself at war with twice as many nations as before if you grasp for a European hegemony.

14 new nations spread across a greatly expanded world map

Nearly a hundred new Lords and starting lordships

March your armies into North Africa, the Middle East, the Eastern Europe

Take on the Nordic Kingdoms of Scandinavia, North African Caliphates or Italian colonies in Greece

Updated world map seasons and terrains – with sub-tropical regions of constant summer

Combine it with the Royal Blood DLC for even more excitement

Greatly expanded desert and tropical environments for towns and field combat in the warmer parts of the world map

And just as with all our previous releases you can expect free updates that will add even more content to this DLC in the coming months.

As always - thanks for all your support, the team will be present in the in-game chat and on the forums in force this week to answer any questions you might have, and we always appreciate your feedback and suggestions!