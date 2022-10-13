 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stoneshard update for 13 October 2022

Hotfixes 0.8.0.15-0.8.0.17 - Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9714699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the crash caused by finishing the Mannshire Priest’s task when playing on an old save.
  • Fixed the Mannshire Priest’s task not increasing your Reputation when playing on an old save.
  • Fixed “Jolt” not being able to apply “Resonance” on more than one target at a time.
  • Runic boulders will no longer damage the caster when summoned.
  • Fixed the Mannshire Priest thanking you prematurely for completing his task.
  • Fixed the crash caused by the servant in the Golden Grain Inn.
  • Fixed one of the new Restlesss missing a name and a description.
  • Fixed the crash caused by learning new rumors.
  • Fixed the missing backpack in the Hermit’s Hut.
  • Removed the passive Cooldown Reduction from “Coordinated Advance”.
  • Fixed the issue causing dialogue options to disappear when learning certain rumors.
  • “Seal of Geomancy” now properly grants +15% Block Chance, just as listed in its hover.
  • Fixed “Destabilizing Hits” not granting extra Stagger Chance.
  • Fixed the Restless dropping double the intended amount of loot.
  • Fixed the possibility of lockpicking already opened containers.
  • Dirwin’s starting trait now works as described.
  • Fixed “Piercing Shot” always failing to hit targets behind the main one.
  • Fixed one of the Brigands missing a “resting” sprite.

Changed files in this update

Stoneshard Content Depot 625961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link