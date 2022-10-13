- Fixed the crash caused by finishing the Mannshire Priest’s task when playing on an old save.
- Fixed the Mannshire Priest’s task not increasing your Reputation when playing on an old save.
- Fixed “Jolt” not being able to apply “Resonance” on more than one target at a time.
- Runic boulders will no longer damage the caster when summoned.
- Fixed the Mannshire Priest thanking you prematurely for completing his task.
- Fixed the crash caused by the servant in the Golden Grain Inn.
- Fixed one of the new Restlesss missing a name and a description.
- Fixed the crash caused by learning new rumors.
- Fixed the missing backpack in the Hermit’s Hut.
- Removed the passive Cooldown Reduction from “Coordinated Advance”.
- Fixed the issue causing dialogue options to disappear when learning certain rumors.
- “Seal of Geomancy” now properly grants +15% Block Chance, just as listed in its hover.
- Fixed “Destabilizing Hits” not granting extra Stagger Chance.
- Fixed the Restless dropping double the intended amount of loot.
- Fixed the possibility of lockpicking already opened containers.
- Dirwin’s starting trait now works as described.
- Fixed “Piercing Shot” always failing to hit targets behind the main one.
- Fixed one of the Brigands missing a “resting” sprite.
Stoneshard update for 13 October 2022
Hotfixes 0.8.0.15-0.8.0.17 - Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Stoneshard Content Depot 625961
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update