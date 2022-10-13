 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SOK update for 13 October 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9714610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixes and improvements aimed at improving stability and performance.
• Updated links to manuals.
• Removed DRM protection.
• Updated the main game SOK and DLC - SOK PRO Upgrade

Try our new game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2003220/TitTok_3/

Changed files in this update

SOK Depot 765942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link