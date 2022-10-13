 Skip to content

Earth's Shadow update for 13 October 2022

Update 2.288

Share · View all patches · Build 9714513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed in-ability to control character after mini-hacking puzzle hacked (ESCAPE key should allow player to get unstuck after hacking mini-game hack)

  • Added Controller Forced Feedback (enable in Gameplay options)

