Revision's 7 Year Anniversary, Update 1.7.2

Not much this time:
Gameplay:
- Augs that don't drain any energy are now usable without energy. Fixed power recirculator getting stuck in a loop if the amount of energy saved is equal to recirculator's drain during high FPS. NPCs can now use 20mm ammo. Player greasel spit now sticks to walls to provide light. Power recirculator no longer cares about frame rate.* Prioritized arm health over leg.
Misc:
- Added support for adding vector/rotator flags via Legend. DL_ShipView, DL_VentOpening, DL_BuildingEntrySewer check for DL_ShipEntry_Played being false. Fixed "item received" message for datavaultimages from conversations. Fixed issue frobbing credits. Fixed the hack option disappearing if logging in and out. Fixed the save path being erased when switching to vanilla maps. Ignored item refusal for transfer of items in convos. Pressing the hotkey to open the inventory/goals now closes it while on that menu. Reconfigured enlarged belt immediately when enabled so it appears in the correct place.
Changed files in this update