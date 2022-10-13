2022 Season 4 Patch 2 [2022.10.12.02]

Share · View all patches · Build 9714162 · Last edited 13 October 2022 – 14:06:04 UTC by Wendy

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/30575/2022-season-4-patch-2-release-notes-2022-10-12-02#latest

2022 Season 4 Patch 2 Release Notes [2022.10.12.02]



This Patch contains a plethora of updates and fixes for the 2022 Season 4 Release.

SIMULATION:

Race Control

At small tracks with very slow pace speeds the calculated green flag zone has been extended further back from the Start/Finish Line, leaving more time for race systems to calculate correctly.

This reduces the likelihood of triggering issues that could arise when the calculated green flag zone was only immediately adjacent to the Start/Finish Line, meaning that sometimes on restarts the leader could have crossed the S/F Line prior to the green flag, which could cause problems with scoring of laps, especially with the “Do Not Count Caution Laps” option enabled.



AI Racing

Fixed an issue with AI aggression where sudden and large steering inputs could occur when two or more AI Drivers were side-by-side on Road Courses.

Fixed an error with some AI Drivers ability to estimate fuel consumption.

Audio

For the Low Frequency Effects system, fixed an issue that could cause the full engine explosion LFE effect to trigger when any car engine exploded, not just the player.

Pits

Fixed an issue where the auto pit speed limiter was not disabling correctly during parade laps.

The auto pit speed limiter is now considered active during Test Sessions.

Camera

A new Mark Mode has been enabled that turns the camera into a measurement device.

Position the camera at the start of your measurement, hit Mark, and move to the end of your measurement and read out the X/Y/Z or direct distance (D) the camera moved.



Sporting Code

Several updates have been completed to the Official iRacing Sporting Code, including:

Information about TTRating has been added.

Language has been added informing users that they need to be prepared to submit evidence with every protest.

Adjusted information location and details about “Tanking” behavior for clarity.



CARS:

<Car Class> Touring Cars

Brake bias adjustment range has been updated.

iRacing setups have been updated.

Audi 90 GTO

Fixed an issue with a duplicate car number on the hood for paint pattern #1.

Ford GTE

Fixed an issue where some headlight bulbs could go missing.

Honda Civic Type R

The units used to measure oil pressure on the dashboard have been updated from decibar to bar.

Lotus 79

iRacing setups have been updated.

Porsche Mission R

Brake Bias is now adjustable in the garage to the same degree in which it is adjustable in-car.

Skip Barber Formula 2000

For the New Damage Model, yield and break limits have been reduced for wheels and some body panels.

For the New Damage Model, tire tread and sidewall properties have been independently updated.

TRACKS:

Bristol Motor Speedway

Fixed an issue where cars in position 24 at this track can sometimes get black flagged for entering closed pits when leaving the pits for parade laps.

Circuit Park Zandvoort

Fixed a bad pit-out merge checkpoint.

Daytona International Speedway

(2008 Configs) - Fixed an issue with some terrain pieces poking through environment objects.

Lucas Oil Speedway

Patched a seam in pitlane.

Road Atlanta

Patched a seam in the grass near the short course exit.

Removed some snagging monsters from gravel traps.

Rudskogen Motorsenter

Functionality has been added to the caution lights.

Sonoma Raceway

Removed a landmine from the apex of Turn 4.