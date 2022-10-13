UPDATE 1.1.2

1.1.2
- Added possibility to define custom gamepad mappings internally (for now, no interface)
- This fixes the issue with PS5 controller on Windows wired and not using Steam Xinput emulation.
- Added missing summary choice if the relationship with Graff is so bad he won't even talk at the end of Chapter 4.
- Items modifiers (eg damage increase) are now not counted during dialogue and other events.
- Fixed using remote control in fight mode to deactivate mines in sewers.
- Fixed possible out of bounds in the last intro nightmare room.
- Fixed hacker respawning with items if killed and going to summary in Chapter 6.
- Fixed R.J. should not appear if we save and reload right after he leaves the hacker's place in Chapter 3.
- Fixed error message constantly appearing if the gameovers list is altered (should not happen under normal conditions.)
- Fixed the Drumer street fountain ripples sprite causing visual glitches.
- Fixed the hint for "locker" ending in the garage.
- Fixed pressing B to go back during the puzzle with the fight in front of the bunker.
- Fixed Graff & Ott looking away / spawning in the middle during Rupture ending.
- Fixed mirror effect on player when entering the apartment.
- Fixed Dee's sprite idle during last boss fight if we use skip cutscene.
- Fixed making the merchant run away as Graff and then clicking on the statuette would still bring a dialogue with the merchant.
- Fixed Graff's special attack no longer pushes balloons away.
- Fixed removing the remote control damaged from inventory if we skip Sin's interrogation (so we had the two remotes.)
- Fixed softlock if player attempts to grab an ad while falling into the floor with Graff in the sewers.
- Fixed softlock / premature gameover / negative lives if Graff dies and then falls into a hole at the same time.
- Fixed bug using food right at the end of a fight could cause a softlock if there was a cutscene afterwards.
- Fixed inconsistency that we can use quick menus when it's not possible to use the main menu.
- Lots of improvements to the Brazilian translation.
- Improved Spanish translation.
- Added 25 fanarts.
(Rvs 16866)
Changed files in this update