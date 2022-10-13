 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BROK the InvestiGator update for 13 October 2022

UPDATE 1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9713996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.1.2

  • Added possibility to define custom gamepad mappings internally (for now, no interface)
  • This fixes the issue with PS5 controller on Windows wired and not using Steam Xinput emulation.
  • Added missing summary choice if the relationship with Graff is so bad he won't even talk at the end of Chapter 4.
  • Items modifiers (eg damage increase) are now not counted during dialogue and other events.
  • Fixed using remote control in fight mode to deactivate mines in sewers.
  • Fixed possible out of bounds in the last intro nightmare room.
  • Fixed hacker respawning with items if killed and going to summary in Chapter 6.
  • Fixed R.J. should not appear if we save and reload right after he leaves the hacker's place in Chapter 3.
  • Fixed error message constantly appearing if the gameovers list is altered (should not happen under normal conditions.)
  • Fixed the Drumer street fountain ripples sprite causing visual glitches.
  • Fixed the hint for "locker" ending in the garage.
  • Fixed pressing B to go back during the puzzle with the fight in front of the bunker.
  • Fixed Graff & Ott looking away / spawning in the middle during Rupture ending.
  • Fixed mirror effect on player when entering the apartment.
  • Fixed Dee's sprite idle during last boss fight if we use skip cutscene.
  • Fixed making the merchant run away as Graff and then clicking on the statuette would still bring a dialogue with the merchant.
  • Fixed Graff's special attack no longer pushes balloons away.
  • Fixed removing the remote control damaged from inventory if we skip Sin's interrogation (so we had the two remotes.)
  • Fixed softlock if player attempts to grab an ad while falling into the floor with Graff in the sewers.
  • Fixed softlock / premature gameover / negative lives if Graff dies and then falls into a hole at the same time.
  • Fixed bug using food right at the end of a fight could cause a softlock if there was a cutscene afterwards.
  • Fixed inconsistency that we can use quick menus when it's not possible to use the main menu.
  • Lots of improvements to the Brazilian translation.
  • Improved Spanish translation.
  • Added 25 fanarts.
    (Rvs 16866)

Changed files in this update

Brok Windows Depot 949481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link