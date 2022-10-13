 Skip to content

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord update for 13 October 2022

Beta Hotfix (e1.9.0 - 13/10/22)

e1.9.0 Beta

Singleplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when a party tried to encounter an ongoing siege.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred during the Merchant Needs Help With Outlaws quest completion.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when successfully helping a party raid a village.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to delete a save file.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to create a new game.

Fixes

  • Assigned the correct new scene to the Omor town.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented AI marriages.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the disorganized state visual on party nameplates from appearing.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented crafting item property sliders from showing green/red change values.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the crafting screen to behave incorrectly while the player was naming a crafted weapon.

