Beta Hotfix (e1.9.0 - 13/10/22)

e1.9.0 Beta
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when a party tried to encounter an ongoing siege.
- Fixed a crash that occurred during the Merchant Needs Help With Outlaws quest completion.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when successfully helping a party raid a village.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to delete a save file.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to create a new game.
Fixes
- Assigned the correct new scene to the Omor town.
- Fixed a bug that prevented AI marriages.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the disorganized state visual on party nameplates from appearing.
- Fixed a bug that prevented crafting item property sliders from showing green/red change values.
- Fixed a bug that caused the crafting screen to behave incorrectly while the player was naming a crafted weapon.
